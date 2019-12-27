Megan James' Forecast | Spring moves out, winter rolls in

Good morning! We already have a very springy feel out the door to start this Friday morning. Temperatures have already passed up 50 degrees for a lot of folks. With more moisture in the air, some areas are seeing a few sprinkles. Throughout the day, it is only up from here. We warm up a bit more to reach the lower 60s again. Clouds stick with us throughout the day.

For the daytime hours of Saturday we are expecting to see more dry time than not. Highs will be back in the lower to middle 60s again. As we head into the evening hours, rain chances increase. Some late day storms are possible as our new weather system rolls on in.

That system will bring rainy conditions for Sunday. 1-2 inches of rain, heavy at times, will fall through the day. Locally higher amounts are possible and high water issues are a possibility. It's all ahead of a cold front that rolls in Sunday night. That cold front takes quite the toll on temperatures heading into the new week.

