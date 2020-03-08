Megan James' Forecast | Springy for the new week

Good morning and happy Sunday! I hope you all set your clocks forward an hour last night. As we spring into daylight saving time, our temperatures spring forward, too! Today we will see mostly sunny skies with highs near 60 degrees. Not bad for the beginning of March!

Enjoy the day while it is here, because rain chances roll back in next week. Monday is mostly dry before rain rolls in through the evening. We will see rain chances on the increase on Monday evening.

Tuesday looks to be our rainiest day, with rain likely during both the morning and evening commutes. Keep that umbrella handy!

A chance for rain and thunderstorms sticks around through the rest of the week, and goes back up on Saturday, too. Temperature-wise we are doing just fine. Highs stick near 60 degrees from today on through Friday.

As of now, rainfall totals through the upcoming week look to be 1-2 inches.

