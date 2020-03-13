Megan James' Forecast | Storms move out, better for today

Good morning and happy Friday! Last night was a busy night weather wise. Many saw severe storms and this morning, a few are still dealing with some lingering storms. Rain and wind can still be heavy at times, with some lightning in the mix, as a line of storms continues to track out of southeastern Kentucky. The rest of the day is looking better. We hold onto our clouds for a bit, gradually clearing later on, with highs in the middle 50s.

Tomorrow another round of yuck rolls on in. Rain showers are likely as we reach high temperatures in the lower to middle 40s for most. With chilly temperatures, northern Kentucky might even be able to squeeze out a few snowflakes.

Once we get past Saturday, Sunday improves again. We are close to 50 with a bit of a breeze and clearing skies.

The week ahead brings another active set up with multiple chances for thunderstorms. Highs for Monday look to be around the upper 50s with a gradual warming into Thursday- up to 70 degrees.

