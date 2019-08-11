Megan James' Forecast | Storms on the way for the new week

Heading into the early morning hours of Monday temperatures will cool down into the middle 60s. It will be a crisp start to the morning, but a quick warm up throughout the day. Some cloud cover is to be expected throughout the day. With high temperatures reaching around 90 degrees, and a decent amount of humidity, an isolated storm in the afternoon hours is not out of the question.

On Tuesday afternoon a cold front will start to make its way across the Commonwealth. This cold front is expected to generate thunderstorms as it clashes with the current warm, humid air mass. Instability could help fuel a few strong to severe thunderstorms.

The Storm Prediction Center already has a slight severe outlook for much of central and eastern Kentucky for Tuesday. This means that brief, heavy downpours will be something to watch with some of these systems moving through. We will continue tracking severe risks as we come closer to Tuesday.

A few storms could linger into Wednesday. Temperatures will dip back to normal for this time of year, in the middle 80s. Plenty of dry time is expected throughout the rest of the work week.

Storm chances go back up for Saturday and Sunday, as well as temperatures. Highs look like the could be pushing 90 degrees yet again. An above average pattern does look to set back into place for a while.