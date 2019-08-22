Megan James' Forecast | Storms roll in

As a cold front drops through the Commonwealth, a few strong storms and heavy rain follow. This system makes its way into central Kentucky during the early morning hours. High temperatures struggle to make it past the lower 80s with storm chances lingering throughout the day. After the initial wave, it will be more hit and miss. A few storms could be on the strong side.

Heading into Friday, a few more isolated showers and storms will stick around as the cold front continues to push southward. Highs around 80 degrees are expected. Friday night will be a cool one with lows likely in the middle to upper 50s.

Conditions dry out for Saturday in terms of rain and humidity. A good bit of sunshine is expected with below average temperatures in the upper 70s. Overnight into Sunday morning, low temperatures could drop into the 50s for some areas again.

A few spot showers and isolated storms are possible yet again as we head into Sunday day. Isolated storm changes stick around into the new week with temperatures trying to rebound to near seasonal.