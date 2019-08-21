Megan James' Forecast | Stormy weather then cooler air

It is going to be another steamy day across the Bluegrass as high temperatures climb into the middle to upper 80s by the afternoon hours. With this heat and humidity, a few pop-up showers or thunderstorms are possible throughout the day.

By this evening and into the overnight hours a cold front is going to roll in from the north. With a decent amount of instability, more widespread showers and thunderstorms will fire up. A few could be on the strong to severe side and quite noisy. Heavy rain at times looks to be the biggest concern at this point in time.

This cold front looks to stall out a bit to our south presenting lingering storm chances throughout the rest of the week. Temperatures drop as we head into the weekend behind the cold front as well.

Thursday and Friday could see a few storms again, with highs struggling to get much past 80 degrees. Some storms could stick around into Friday night.

A few storms likely pop-up throughout the mild weekend. Storm chances are sticking with us into the next week as temperatures look to rebound to seasonal.