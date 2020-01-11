Megan James' Forecast | Strong, severe storms for Saturday

Good morning and happy Saturday! We are in a First Alert Severe Weather Day today because rain and thunderstorms are on the move. They bring the threat of strong, damaging winds and flooding to the Bluegrass. Hail or an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. To start the day rain and thunderstorms are on the Kentucky/Illinois border. They will quickly be moving eastward across the state by midday.

A Wind Advisory remains in effect until midnight. Strong winds, gusting up to around 60 mph are likely, and can be stronger in some areas. As far as rainfall is concerned, we are looking at 1-2 inches, locally higher amounts possible.

We could break another record high temperature. The record stands are 66 degrees set back in 2018. Today we are forecastoing 71, which would knock that out of the water.

For the next 7 days we are looking at a mix of days above and below average. A few rain chances return after dry and fair days on Sunday and Monday.

