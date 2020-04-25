Megan James' Forecast | Strong storms possible today

Good morning and happy Saturday! Rain and storms are moving back in once again. Showers are likely to start around midday, and storms will be a threat as well. Highs for the day reach the lower 60s with winds out of the southeast, gusting around 20mph. We do have the risk for strong to severe storms as a good portion of the state is under a marginal risk (1/5) and the southeastern portion of the state is under a slight risk (2/5). Hail is a threat and so are strong winds. Tornadic activity isn't our greatest risk, but cannot be ruled out completely.

Rain sticks with us throughout Sunday for the majority of the day. Highs stay cooler in the lower to middle 50s. It'll be a soggy day with cooler winds coming out of the north.

For the rest of the 7 day, we stick in the 60s for quite a while with a few more chances for showers and spring thunderstorms.