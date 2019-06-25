Megan James' Forecast | Summer Sun and Pop-Up Showers

Today is expected to be a dry day once we get past some early morning, lingering showers. A few clouds are expected to be present throughout the day with mild temperatures for this time of year. Highs will only reach around 80 degrees by the afternoon hours.

Warmer, more seasonal temperatures return starting on Wednesday. High temperatures are expected to be in the middle 80s, climbing all the way into the upper 80s by the weekend.

A mixture of warmth and humidity for the remainder of the week brings the potential to see isolated, pop-up showers and thunderstorms. Most of this activity is expected to be in the afternoon hours. There will be more dry time than not for the remainder of the week.