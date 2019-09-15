Megan James' Forecast | Summer-like heat returns

It is going to be a mostly sunny Sunday out across the Bluegrass. High temperatures will be warmer today as they climb into the middle to upper 80s by this afternoon. Humidity stays rather low, so it will not be very muggy out the door.

Heading into Monday temperatures will rise a bit more. A few more clouds mix back in ahead of a weak cold front as high temperatures push 90 degrees. Humidity will be more noticeable. As a weak cold front moves through in the evening hours, a few showers and thunderstorms are possible, but most stay dry.

A few showers and thunderstorms could linger into the early hours of Tuesday. Behind the cold front humidity drops and temperatures drop back just a bit into the middle 80s. That is still above average for mid-September because the daily average is 79 degrees.

Temperatures stick in the middle 80s for the better part of the rest of the 7-day forecast. A few more chances for showers and thunderstorms roll in late in the work week.