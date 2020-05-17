Megan James' Forecast | Summer-like storm chance

Good morning and happy Sunday! It is another summer-like day once again. To kick off this morning, most of us are already in the mid-60s. We warm up into the mid-80s for this afternoon. Heat and humidity will help our chance for thunderstorms as a cold front pushes on through. This evening we will be watching the chance for a few strong thunderstorms, but the greatest severe threat is to our west. Winds will be breezy this afternoon as well.

Rain and thunderstorms stick around for Monday as temperatures fall back into the 70s behind the cold front. Rainfall totals look to be between half to an inch of rain. Winds will continue to gust up to 25mph.

The following days stay cooler, back in the 60s for highs with a few more chances to see showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures gradually warm up to wrap up the week, heading into the weekend.​