Megan James' Forecast | Sunday flood threat

It is a rainy start to this Sunday. Rain will continue throughout the day, heavy at times with thunderstorms possible. We are expecting gusty winds as strong as 30 mph on top of that. Flash flooding is going to be a risk as 1-3 inches are expected to fall. Higher local amounts are a possibility. Many areas are under a flash flood watch. If you see water on the roadway, remember to turn around and don't drown.

Photo: Pixabay

Rain will move out on Monday morning. Behind it temperatures will fall as a cold front exits the state. Morning temperatures will be in the 50s but we will fall back into the 40s when we would usually see our daytime high temperatures.

New Year's Eve is going to be a seasonally chilly one. Temperatures for the day reach the middle 30s with mostly dry skies and some sunshine. Overnight lows heading into New Year's morning will be in the middle to upper 20s. We are looking at a seasonal trend to kick off 2020.

