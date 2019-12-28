Megan James' Forecast | Sunday gets soggy

It's a foggy start to the day out across the Bluegrass. Fog will start to lift once the sun rises, but this weekend will be throwing more weather challenges our way. Throughout the daytime hours of Saturday we will stay cloudy and mostly dry. Highs for the day reach the lower to middle 60s. Showers and thunderstorms start to develop to our west and push on eastward. They reach us by the evening and into overnight hours.

This storm system will make for a rainy Sunday with the possibility of thunderstorms. Some could be strong. Strong winds and heavy rain are expected. Through central Kentucky 2-3 inches of rain are expected, so high water issues will be a threat and something to keep our eyes on. Slightly less totals are expected in eastern Kentucky.

Rain showers move out Monday as a cold front pushes out of the region. Temperatures behind that cold front fall back towards average highs, in the lower 40s.

