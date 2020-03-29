Megan James' Forecast | Springy, gusty after storms

Good morning and happy Sunday! It was an active, noisy night last night as strong, and a few severe, thunderstorms rolled on through. This morning we still see our line of thunderstorms working its way on out through eastern Kentucky.

Once these clear on out, we are looking at a sunny day ahead. Highs reach the middle 60s- cooler behind last night's cold front. Winds will continue to be gusty with sustained winds near 15-20 mph and gusts up to 40.

The rest of the 7 day forecast is looking pretty quiet. We will see much more dry time than not. Our next chance for rain is on Tuesday, but probability has fallen the past few days. Tuesday-Wednesday our tempertures fall back to near 50 before rebounding back into the 60s for the rest of the week.