Megan James' Forecast | The above average trend continues

Good Sunday morning! Today is a much different story from yesterday now that we are behind the rain and thunderstorms. Winds did some damage yesterday, and they have called down significantly to start the day.

Misty conditions will clear on out but we will continue to see mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures are closer to average, but still a touch above, as we climb into the upper 40s. Some areas toward eastern and southeastern Kentucky that see a bit more sunshine likely warm up into the 50s.

To start the new week conditions are fairly comfortable. We continue to stay mostly cloudy, but highs will reach the middle 50s with light winds. That is a little over 10 degrees above average for this time of January.

Our 7 day trend is more above average days. Keeping in mind that our average high is 41 degrees right now, our only day that looks to come close is Thursday, after a cold front brings the chance for rain on Wednesday.

