Megan James' Forecast | The flood threat is back on this week

Good morning and happy Sunday! It's a frosty start to the morning. Make sure to give yourself extra time to start the day and scrape of the windshield before you hit the road. Some areas, particularly in eastern and southern Kentucky are dealing with foggy conditions as well. Today as a whole will be mostly dry with sunshine at times for the better half of the state with rain moving back in later on. Daytime highs reach the middle to upper 40s.

Monday is going to be a soggy one with plenty more rain on the way, heavy at times. This could most certainly cause flooding issues, and worsen flooding issues that are still ongoing. The Cumberland River will be one to watch. Aside from the rain, daytime highs reach the middle to upper 40s again with breezy conditions.

The rest of the 7 day forecast features more chances for rain, and therefore flooding as well. Tuesday-Thursday our threat for rain stays in the forecast. Highs stay steady in the middle to upper 40s for most of the upcoming week.