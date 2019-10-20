Megan James' Forecast | The next cold front is on the move

A few morning showers over eastern Kentucky are the remnants of Tropical Storm Nestor. They are continuing to track northeast and will clear out around midday. Morning temperatures remain mild in the 50s with highs warming up into the lower to middle 70s again by the afternoon. It is a mostly dry day with partly cloudy skies.

Gusty wind, hail and potential tornadoes were forecast Saturday across the Southeast. (Source: Jan Mallander / MGN Online)

By Monday, big changes roll around. A cold front moves in from the west through the morning hours. Cities in the western half of Kentucky could see showers and thunderstorms for the morning commute, but storms become more widespread later in the morning hours. Rain sticks around through the better half of the day.

A few showers stick around through Tuesday morning. It will be a much cooler day with highs only reaching the middle to upper 50s.

Throughout the next 7 days, temperatures stay below average. Another chance for rain comes by the end of the week as another active weather pattern sets up.