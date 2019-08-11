Megan James' Forecast | Toasty turns stormy

Sunday will be another warm one. Conditions are expected to stay dry and mostly sunny. Temperatures warm up to the upper 80s by the afternoon with heat indices around 90.

Monday will be another toasty one as temperatures climb near 90 degrees. Humidity will be more noticeable as well. A few afternoon storms are possible.

Tuesday brings a pattern change to the forecast. As a cold front pushes through, storms will be possible. High temperatures in the upper 80s with plenty of humidity will make for a muggy day.

A few more storms are possible on Wednesday as the cold front continues to move out of the Commonwealth. High temperatures will return to near seasonal in the middle 80s.

Thursday and Friday are looking mild, seasonal, and sunny to wrap up the rest of the work week.