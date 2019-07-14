Megan James' Forecast | Tropical rains march towards the bluegrass

Today the bluegrass will see a bit of sunshine along with warm and muggy conditions. High temperatures will be flirting with the 90 degree mark but will feel like they are well into the 90s. A few isolated storms are possible by the afternoon and evening hours. Grab that umbrella if you have any plans later in the day.

By Monday storms will be on the increase as the low pressure system which was Barry makes its way closer to the Commonwealth. The center of the system is not expected to reach the state yet, but the first rounds of rain and thunderstorms will.

As the remnants of Barry linger through the lower Ohio valley, plenty of rain and thunderstorm chances are to be expected. Heavy, tropical like downpours are not out of the question Monday through Wednesday.

Temperatures are expected to take a hit as well, dipping back into the lower 80s for both Tuesday and Wednesday.

Thursday through the end of the week brings even more storm chances with temperatures rebounding back to the middle to upper 80s.