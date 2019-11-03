Megan James' Forecast | Unseasonably cool with abundant sunshine

It's another cool start to the day across the Bluegrass with morning lows near 30 degrees. Throughout the day we will continue to see quite a bit of sunshine as high pressure sits over the region. High temperatures will be unseasonably cool as they only push into the lower 50s for many with light winds out of the south.

To kick off the new week, morning temperatures will be more mild as they only drop into the middle to upper 30s. It will be another cooler than average day as temperatures warm up into the middle 50s. A few clouds filter in for the evening hours.

By Tuesday morning, temperatures stay near 40 degrees. It will be a chilly and dry day for Election Day here in the Bluegrass. Highs will reach the lower 50s as clouds decrease throughout the day.

Eyes are on the potential for a wintery system moving in on Thursday. Rain and some snow is possible, but uncertain at this point in time.