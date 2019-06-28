Megan James' Forecast | Warm and Steamy Days Ahead

Friday will wrap up the work week with partly sunny skies throughout the better part of the day. Temperatures will climb near 90 degrees with plenty of humidity. There is a chance for a pop-up shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon hours, which is very typical of this summer-like pattern.

Saturday brings more of the same in the way of seasonally warm temperatures and humidity. Again, afternoon thunderstorms are possible, but expected to be short lived. This afternoon thunderstorm chance will be a daily possibility throughout the remainder of our 7-day forecast.

Showers and thunderstorms are more likely for the week ahead. This upcoming Thursday is the Fourth of July. A few isolated storms look to be a possibility at this point in time, just like the rest of our forecast.