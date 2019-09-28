Megan James' Forecast | Where is fall?

There are plenty of chances to challenge or break record high temperatures over the next few days. 73 degrees is the average high temperature and highs will be well above it as they soar into the 90s.

For today high temperatures will reach the lower 90s. Humidity will be more noticeable and provide more of a mix of sun and clouds. A shower or thunderstorm is possible heading into the afternoon hours but not highly likely. Today's record high is 94 degrees in Lexington set back in 1939.

Similar conditions continue for the rest of the weekend. It will be a steamy Sunday as highs reach the 90s yet again. The record that stands is 97 degrees set in 1953. The afternoon will yet again provide a chance for a stray shower or thunderstorm.

Heading into the new week the same conditions look to continue with the possibility of more record highs being broken. 90 degree weather looks to stick with us through Wednesday. By Thursday some relief in the form of a cold front is set to move in. This will bring the chance for a few showers and thunderstorms, but more so cool temperatures down. As of now, highs for Friday look to finally be closer to seasonal in the middle 70s.