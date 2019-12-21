Megan James' Forecast | Winter, ironically, brings mild weather

It is the first official day of winter... but it isn't feeling like it out the door. High temperatures for the day reach around 50 degrees for most. Usually we would expect highs in the ball park of the lower 40s. We will see a few peaks of sunshine through the day, more by the afternoon.

For Sunday that cloud cover returns and so do rain chances for the southern half of the state. The better half of the day will be mostly dry, but rain rolls in through the later afternoon and evening hours. With rainfall on Sunday through Monday, totals are expected to be a quarter to 3/4 an inch.

Looking ahead into the upcoming holiday week we stay on this warmer trend. Temperatures will not be feeling too Christmas-y, and conditions won't be looking like it either. Highs for Christmas eve and Christmas day are expected to be about 10 degrees above average in the middle 50s.