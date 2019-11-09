Megan James' Forecast | Winter is on the move

We are off to a chilly start for the weekend. Highs today will only reach the middle 40s with winds picking up. A noticeable wind will put feels like temperatures closer to the 40 degree mark. On the flip side, plenty of sunshine is expected.

Sunday is looking to be more seasonally cool as highs reach the 50s by the afternoon. We will still see sunny skies, but winds will be even gustier than today with wind gusts reaching 25 mph.

The new week brings big changes for the Bluegrass as a blast of cold, arctic air rolls on in. Throughout Monday day, temperatures will fall instead of rise as a result of a cold front pushing on through. Behind the cold front is where a lot of the precipitation is expected to be as of now, which means a chance for rain and then snow as temperatures cool down enough.

It's a system we are watching closely and will keep you updated on through the weekend. Have a great one!