Megan James' Forecast | Wintry weekend possibilities

Good morning and happy Saturday! We have a few chances to see some rain and some wintry mix today. Our weather system that brought us rain yesterday is circling up by the Great Lakes, and we could see a few passing showers or areas of light snow coming down off of it. It won't be an all day event, but it is a possibility to see a few drops and flakes here and there. Temperatures will be near that freezing point, but not quite there for some folks. Daytime highs reach the middle to upper 30s by the afternoon.

Moving into Sunday our overnight temperatures likely drop just below freezing. Some areas could see some flurries flying early. Highs reach the upper 30s, close to 40 for the afternoon. Another wave of rain rolls in later on in the afternoon and evening hours. On the tail end of the rain, heading into Monday morning, some showers could transition into a light snow or wintry mix.

The rest of the 7 day is a fairly active, yet seasonal, set up. Tuesday looks to be the driest day of the forecast.

