Megan James' Forecast | Summer-like then stormy

Good morning and happy Saturday! It's going to be another warm day across the Bluegrass. Highs for the day push 80 degrees under mostly cloudy skies. Winds will be picking up and gusty- wind gusts as strong as 30 mph during the daytime hours. Active weather rolls in overnight for a First Alert Weather Day. The better half of the western side of the state is at a slight risk for severe weather in the late night time hours, near midnight and shortly after. Main risks include strong winds and the possibility of hail. Tornado risk is low but cannot be ruled out. As this low pressure system moves across Kentucky, the atmosphere looks to try to stabilize itself, weakening the system. Storms weaken moving towards eastern Kentucky.

Behind this cold front our temperatures drop back into the upper 60s for Sunday- still good weather to get outside. It will be a windy day, though. Our next rain chance looks to roll in for Tuesday and wrap up on Wednesday.