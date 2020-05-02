Megan James' Forecast | A taste of summer

Good morning and happy Saturday! This would-be-Derby day is shaping up to be quite nice. After a cool start to the morning with light showers for some, we will warm up nicely into the middle to upper 70s for the afternoon. Winds will be a bit gusty, though. Expect wind gusts around 25mph. Other than that, we are working with mostly sunny skies today.

In typical spring fashion, our next chance for showers is just on the horizon. Clouds increase overnight as rain works its way back in for Sunday. It'll be a rainy, windy day with around half to an inch of rain possible and wind gusts up to 25mph.

Rain clears out to start the new week, but that chance quickly returns Monday night and into Tuesday. On Thursday our temperatures look to take a tumble back into the 50s for a bit of a chilly end to the week.​