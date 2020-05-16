Megan James' Forecast | Storm chances linger

Good morning and happy Saturday! Temperatures are comfortable to start the morning in the upper 50s and 60s with a few light to moderate rain showers pushing through. This afternoon we will be warming up to a summer-like feel once again. Highs for the afternoon will be right around 80 degrees. With that comes the chance for showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. That chance tapers off overnight as we fall back into the 60s.

Moving into Sunday, we warm up a few more degrees into the lower 80s. The chance of showers and thunderstorms returns later on in the afternoon. Rain continues through the evening and overnight hours as a cold front swings through. That cold front knocks our daytime highs back into the middle to around 70 for Monday with a good chance for rain showers.

That chance for showers sticks with us through much of the first half of the new week with highs cooler, in the 60s and lower 70s. We warm up once again for the second half of the week.