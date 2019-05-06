Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, gives birth to first child

Meghan Markle, who married Prince Harry last year, gave birth to her first child, a boy, said Prince Harry.

Prince Harry said he and Meghan still thinking of names for their newborn boy.

The couple announced the pregnancy in October, and decided not learn the gender of the baby before birth.

Prince Harry and Meghan announced in April that the couple would have a private birth, and would not be displaying the baby on the steps of the hospital like their in-laws, Prince William and Kate Middleton.

The couple will introduce the baby to the world a few days after his/her birth on the grounds of Windsor Castle - with one photographer and one TV camera.

Buckingham Palace announced when the Duchess (went into labor), and the couple announced the baby’s arrival on their Instagram account - @sussexroyal.

Markle, an American actress best known for the television show “Suits” married Price Harry in May 2018.

The couple have asked that in lieu of gifts that people donate to charities for children and parents in need.

Copyright 2019 Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.