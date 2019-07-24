Melanie Flynn: Crews survey land where Lexington woman's remains may be located

Police returned to Mercer County Wednesday to continue their search for Melanie Flynn, who hasn't been seen since 1977.

Melanie Flynn disappeared in 1977, but police are searching for new leads in the case.

The daughter of former State Senator Bobby Flynn, Flynn was last seen leaving work. Police received tips that Flynn may be buried at Murphy's Landing in Mercer County along the Kentucky River.

Weeks after receiving the tips, Lexington police remain in the area to see if they can find anything that can break the case.

"We are planning on staying out here this week and possibly next week just to pinpoint certain areas, and then only have maybe one dig day," Lexington Police Sgt. Donnell Gordon said.

Where will they dig? A team of archaeologists from the University of Kentucky is helping the police out, as the group brought in equipment that can read the ground magnetically.

“We know there are several structures out here like cabins that used to go into a little campground, so they are trying to locate those structures and then look within those structures to see if there had been remains buried underneath them," George Crothers with the UK Department of Anthropology said. "If we can at least identify where the different structures sat, they can concentrate on those areas so they aren’t digging the whole field up.”

Officers say often when dirt or the ground is moved, some technology can pick up on those differences, meaning this equipment could help them find clues.

Police haven't determined when the dig will take place.