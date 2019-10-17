Member of UK basketball's 'Fiddlin' Five,' Ed Beck, dies at 83

Ed Beck died Wednesday. He was 83.

Beck was a two-year captain (1956-58) under legendary UK head basketball coach Adolph Rupp. He was also a leader for the 1958 team, known as the "Fiddlin' Five," that would later go on to win a national title.

Following his time with the Wildcats, Beck turned down an offer to play professional basketball with the New York Knicks, and instead joined the ministry.

He attended Asbury Theological Seminary in Wilmore, Kentucky, for one year following graduation at Kentucky.

Beck served in the ministry for more than 50 years.

Beck recently returned to Rupp Arena in February for the 1958 national championship reunion.

“Ed Beck was an important member of the Kentucky basketball family,” UK athletics director Mitch Barnhart said. “He cemented his place in UK lore as one of the great rebounders in program history and a leader of one of our most beloved teams. Seeing him and his teammates return home for the reunion of the 1958 team reunion earlier this year was truly special. We offer our condolences to Ed’s family and friends.”

He is survived by his Faye, and sons Jon Ed, Stephen, Bradley, and Daniel. Funeral arraignments are pending.

