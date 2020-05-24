Memorial Day 2020 marks reopening of hair salons, barber shops, and nail salons

Memorial Day honors those who died fighting for our country, in some ways it marks the beginning of summer, and this year it means people who work in hair salons, barbershops, and nail salons can go back to work.

"We haven't had clients since March," Salon Bleu Owner Deata Gregory said. "We're anxious to get back to work and it's an extra day to get more people in so we have a regular workweek."

For Gregory, the full week may be the only regular thing about it.

Since Governor Andy Beshear announced the May 25 reopening date, Gregory has been stocking up on products for the store, but not necessarily hair dye or clippers, more so face masks and hand sanitizer.

"Where traditionally, like myself, I would take probably take anywhere from ten to fifteen people a day," Gregory said. "Now we're abbreviated down to maybe four or five a day because we have to schedule a half-hour between each person for sanitation and clean up."

Gregory said some of the most obvious changes will be, of course, the face masks, clients having to wait in their cars until their appointment time, and also the way stylists are allowed to interact with their clients.

"I mean our first initial thing is to want to hug everybody," Gregory said. "So I have signs posted saying that we love you but we can't hug you, so hopefully that works."

Even though her work and the holiday may look a little different this year, Gregory may be even more grateful to the men and women who fought for her freedom while she's back doing what she loves.