Memorial Day ceremony continues at Lexington Cemetery with scaled-down numbers

A small group of people gathered for a remembrance ceremony at Lexington Cemetery this morning to participate in a meaningful tribute to those who lost their lives defending our country.

The Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War gathered at Lexington Cemetery to honor a tradition of remembrance.

“I can’t remember Memorial Days before I started doing this,” says group member John Kalbfleisch, who’s been a part of the ceremony for 25 years.

"This is primarily Civil War Soldiers,” he says. “There were hospitals here in Lexington, and I would imagine many of these graves are people who died in those hospitals."

"Our job is to remember. To be a witness to their sacrifice," he adds.

The ceremony wasn't long: a prayer, some history, and a three-round volley, and the playing of Taps.

While many across the nation remember those who served today, Kalbfleisch says he takes heart in knowing that he's helping them remember.

"It's more the fact that I touch other people. I see the emotion in their eyes and I see that I am connecting with people. That I am doing the good work," he says.

