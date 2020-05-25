Memorial Day weekend hits Lake Cumberland, marina owners say patrons being safe

Memorial Day weekend offered the opportunity for some people to get out of their isolation.

Docks on Lake Cumberland were busy, but dock owners say most people were doing it safely – staying with their families or small groups.

Conley Bottom was among the marinas that saw a lot more businesses this past weekend, and possibly even more than a typical Memorial Day weekend.

Amber Rector of Conley Bottom Marina says a lot of people turned out here because they might not have been able to go to other places. She said the marina did not notice problems with large groups and are in fact discouraging that.

“Obviously we encourage the social distancing,” says Rector. “We don’t allow people to congregate at each other’s campsites or each other’s boats. We have had to place hand sanitizer all throughout the marina, in the campground and lodging area.”

Of course, Conley Bottom and other marinas were worried about what this summer was going to be like when all the closures and restrictions started happening. This marina, especially because this time last year they were recovering from a major fire.

Several marina owners tell WKYT that not only were they booked for Memorial Day weekend, but indications are that it’s going to be busy the entire summer.

