Memorial appears at Fayette Mall; apparently linked to Friday shooting

A makeshift memorial appeared Sunday near Fayette Mall that seems to be linked to a shooting in the area Friday night.

The memorial is on the Fayette Mall side of the intersection at Wilson Downing and Nicholasville Road.

Made up of pictures of a woman in the shape of the cross, the memorial has the words “RIP Porcha 2019” written on it. A few pictures show the woman with children. The memorial is also adorned with balloons and a bejeweled football cutout.

Investigators say the shooting occurred around 8:30 p.m. Friday. Police say a woman was shot while in a vehicle that was leaving the mall parking lot. The woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

WKYT is aware of several Facebook posts from people expressing condolences in connection to the shooting, many stating the victim has passed away, however, neither the Lexington Police Department nor the Fayette County Coroner have confirmed that information.

Police have also not released any information about a suspect in the case.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the police.

