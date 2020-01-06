Memorial service for police K-9 killed in crash

lt was a somber night in Danville as law enforcement gathered to honor a fallen officer.

Nearly 500 people gathered to honor the life of police K-9 Niki.

Police K-9 Niki died in a crash Dec. 31.

"We just want to make sure to pay our respects to her and what she did for this community, and make sure that she knows we appreciate her," said Sheriff Derek Robbins.

Robbins said his deputies have received an outpouring of support across the country.

"We've had letters from all over the nation, in Washington state, Oregon, other agencies, first responders, they brought cookies, flowers," he said.

Speakers took to the podium in front of a crowd of nearly 500, all agreeing that Niki's bark made Boyle County a better place.

"They come to work every day just to make their handler happy, they don't have any idea they could lose their life, they don't even see the danger, they don't even care," Robbins said.

He said she helped get millions of dollars worth of drugs off the streets, joking that criminals knew her on a first name basis.

When she wasn't guarding the county, she was protecting her family, who call her a lost local treasure.

"That dog's a part of their family, it goes home, sleeps in the house, she's their pet when she's not in the back of their patrol vehicle," Robbins said.

The Honor Guard from North Point Training Center presented the flag to the McCoy family. A bagpiper from the Department of Justice accompanied the funeral procession.

Officers marked the end of Niki's service with a final radio call.