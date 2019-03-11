Memorial service held for Nicholasville officer killed 4 years ago

The Nicholasville community came together Monday to honor the life of a fallen police officer.

It’s been four years since officer Burke Rhoads was killed in a car accident while on his way to police training, but he lives on in the hearts of many.

His fellow officers are not focused on the tragedy, but just the life he lived.

“Very trusted, very well-respected in the community and our agency,” said Sgt. Kevin Grimes of the Nicholasville Police Department. "When we took these jobs, it certainly wasn't for money. It wasn't for fame or fortune, but it was for working for a better good to try and protect and serve."

Officer Rhoads leaves behind a wife and three children.

