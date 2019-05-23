Memorial service held for fallen Kentucky officers

The law enforcement community gathered together Thursday to honor the service men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

Photo: WKYT/Victor Puente

This is the twentieth year for the memorial. On Thursday, authorities honored six members of law enforcement who died last year.

The Kentucky Law Enforcement Memorial Foundation holds a ceremony every year honoring law-enforcement who died in the line of duty.

It’s held at the Department of Criminal Justice Training on EKU’s campus.

This year they added six names from 2018, including Pikeville police officer Scotty Hamilton who was shot during a pursuit, and Louisville police officer Deidre Mengedoght who was hit by another vehicle while making a traffic stop.

They also added six historical names to the monument going as far back as 1889.

One of the speakers today was Kiana Bryant Brown, whose father was killed in the line of duty in 2003. She said ceremonies such as these have helped her family heal.

“Continued acts of kindness have been like drops of glue and the broken pieces have been put back together.”

With today’s ceremony that monument now holds 553 names. In addition to the monument, the memorial foundation also helps officer’s families in times of need. The foundation has given more than $900,000 in emergency and medical assistance to officers and their families.

