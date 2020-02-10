Men accused of shooting into home during target practice forcing family to take cover

Four men were arrested after a shots-fired incident in Franklin County.

It happened after midnight Sunday morning at a home in the 300 block of Smoot Ln.

According to the arrest citation, the father of the family who lives there called to report someone had shot into their home. When a deputy got there, the family was trying to take cover in the kitchen.

There was a bullet hole in the bathroom, and while the deputy was still there investigating more shots were fired.

The deputy then got in his vehicle and started driving toward Bryant Benson Rd., where the shots were coming from. He stopped along the way to load his rifle, but when he got out of his vehicle to do that, more shots were fired, one of them striking close to the deputy.

The deputy then continued on to Bryant Benson where he saw two vehicles leave a farm in 1600 block. The deputy stopped the vehicles and questioned the four men there about what happened.

The men told the deputy they were target shooting. The citation says they admitted they got there after midnight Sunday morning and didn't know what was behind their targets.

All four men, Martin Blakeman, Joshua Miller, Dylan Isaacs and Jonathan Gilland, were arrested on wanton endangerment charges.