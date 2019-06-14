Men accused of trying to steal 30 lbs. of marijuana with pellet guns

Two Texans were arrested in California after they allegedly tried to steal nearly 30 pounds of marijuana.

Two men were arrested in California after allegedly trying to steal 30 pounds of marijuana using pellet guns. (Source: KSBW/Hearst/Santa Cruz County Sheriff/CNN)

In a strange twist, police said the men tried to pull off the heist using pellet guns.

Noah Hatcher, 21, and Anthony Jefferson, 31, are said to have turned up at a house in Ben Lomond, California, on Wednesday with two pellet guns to steal the 30 pounds of illegal marijuana valued at $50,000.

Two tenants were bound inside the home with zip ties, but one of them managed to call 911.

Police said the suspects placed the stolen marijuana in a jeep, but that they ran off when law enforcement showed up.

Hatcher was captured near the home. Jefferson was arrested near Zayante, Calif.

They’ve been charged with robbery, kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon and conspiracy.

Law enforcement officials point out the dangers this type of black-market operation can have in a community.

“Marijuana has a value, and there’s certain people that are willing to take a risk to steal it,” said Dee Baldwin of the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2019 KSBW via CNN. All rights reserved.