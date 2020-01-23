Men charged with burglarizing property of fatal Bell Co. fire

The Bell County Sheriff's Department has arrested two men, charged with burglary of a camper belonging to a woman who died in a fire.

59-year-old Beulah Mullins and her three grandchildren 12-year-old Sierra Posey, 11-year-old Cynthia Posey, and 8-year-old Shawn Posey were found dead in a home on Hurst Hollow Road on January 7.

Investigators say sometime between the fire and January 8, a small camper on the property was burglarized.

Family members say multiple items were stolen from the camper that belonged to Beulah Mullins, including firearms, a generator, a wire welder, carbide maps and copper wire.

Investigators discovered that 20-year-old Dillon Jerel Nichols and his father, 55-year-old Ralph Nichols took the firearms stolen from the camper to a pawn shop in Middlesboro.

On Wednesday, investigators went back to Hurst Hollow Road after complaints of trespassing. Officials found Dillon, Ralph and Deveraux Wilder on the property. All three were arrested.

Dillon and Ralph were charged with third-degree burglary, receiving stolen property and theft. Wilder was taken into custody due to an outstanding warrant.

Deputies say the three men do not have anything to do with the fire that killed Mullins and her grandchildren.

The three men were taken to the Bell County Detention Center.