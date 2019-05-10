Men injured in Lexington UPS facility explosion file lawsuit against tank manufacturer

A lawsuit filed in Fayette Circuit Court says the company who shipped acetylene tanks to a UPS facility in Lexington is responsible for the explosion that injured four workers.

The complaint accuses Praxair, the company who owned and shipped the cargo involved in the May 30, 2018 explosion, of having at least one faulty cylinder in the cargo. This caused the acetylene to leak from the tank.

Lexington fire investigators said the day after the explosion someone using a propane torch likely caused the explosion.

Attorney Shea Conley of law firm Morgan & Morgan is representing the four plaintiffs in the lawsuit.

"We believe this explosion and our clients’ resulting injuries were wholly preventable. Praxair had a responsibility to protect against and prevent this kind of foreseeable blast, and we allege that they neglected their duty to take the proper precautions," Conley said.

The four plaintiffs are all claiming the explosions caused "significant hearing loss" in one or both ears. Some claim they received more significant injuries.

WKYT has reached out to Praxair for comment.