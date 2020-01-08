Menifee County becomes Second Amendment sanctuary county

The list of counties passing resolutions to support gun rights in Kentucky continues to grow.

At least 27 counties have passed Second Amendment sanctuary status or similar resolutions. Those include Anderson, Boyd, Breathitt, Carter, Casey, Estill, Knott, Lee, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Pike and Wayne counties.

Leaders in Menifee County passed the resolution Wednesday morning.

Judge-Executive Rick Stiltner says Kentucky United, the same group that held a gun rights rally in Frankfort yesterday, presented the resolution to the fiscal court.

After consulting with the county attorney on whether it was legal, the fiscal court unanimously passed the resolution.

The resolution cannot override state or federal law, Stiltner says it shows the county government's opposition to legislation that could limit access to firearms.

A red flag law could be on the table this legislative session. It would allow family members or police officers to ask a judge to order the removal of a person's firearms if that person is deemed a threat to himself or others.