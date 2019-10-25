Menifee County school employee accused of snorting pills takes Alford Plea

A Menifee County school employee accused of being under the influence at school has taken an Alford Plea.

Menifee County Circuit Court officials tell WKYT Cherish Rednour took the plea on Thursday to two counts of wanton endangerment and a drug paraphernalia charge.

An arrest report from back in February, says the woman was at Menifee County Elementary/Middle School where two students say Rednour was crushing a pill with a credit card and making a line. The students say they watched her snort the pill before slumping over on her desk.

As part of her Alford Plea, Rednour maintains her innocence but admits there's enough evidence against her to convict her.

Court officials say Rednour was given a 12-month sentence.