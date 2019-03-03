Mercer Co. Sheriff looking for armed suspect in assault

The Mercer County Sheriff says deputies is looking for a suspect in the area who they believe is armed.

According to the Sheriff, Kyle Webb assaulted a person during a domestic disturbance in the Burgin area. The Sheriff says the assault caused significant injuries that required medical treatment.

Deputies are now in the process of obtaining warrants for Webb’s arrest.

The Sheriff is also advising the public that investigators have determined that Webb is armed. He is asking anyone who sees Webb not to approach him, but to call 911 instead.

Anyone with information on Webb’s whereabouts is asked to call local law enforcement.

