Mercer Co. crews face big clean-up after semi crash

A crash involving a semi-truck in Mercer County left behind a big mess for crews Saturday.

Emergency management officials say they were called to Burgin Road at the KY 127 Bypass around 6:30 a.m.

Investigators say the semi side-swiped two vehicles before crashing into a tree.

The driver of the semi was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. No one in the other vehicles was injured.

Meanwhile, however, the semi dropped several gallons of oil and diesel fuel in the crash.

“There’s oil all over the roadway, and there’s probable, I’m guessing, 40-45 gallons of diesel fuel that got spilled on the side of the road,” says Willie McFerron, with Mercer Co. Emergency Management.

McFerron says the cleanup process is complicated.

"This one right here they had to dig some of the side of the road off to get the oil off the top of the ground there and also put down a layer of stay-dry, which is basically kitty litter,” he says.

McFerron says the rain already made Burgin Road slick, but the oil and diesel created an even more dangerous driving situation, so it needed to be shut down while it was cleaned.

"We've got the road shut off at the bypass. We've got the SO [Sheriff’s Office] unit up there and I'm sitting up here to block this and having them turn around to go back through to get to Harrisburg."

After hours of hard work, the road was finally reopened around 12:45 p.m.

