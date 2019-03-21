Mercer Co. victim reports identity theft scam that took over $10K

The Harrodsburg Police Department is warning the public of an identity theft scam that swiped thousands of dollars from a Mercer County victim.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, the victim recorded the scam on Tuesday. Police say the victim had replied to an email that appeared to have been sent from his phone service provider.

Using the information from that reply, the unknown scammers were able to make a purchase and secure a loan. Police say the amount lost was over $10,000 dollars.

Police say people should never respond to an email asking for personal information. Instead, they say to contact the company directly to see if there is an issue with an account.

The case is under investigation.

