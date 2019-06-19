Mercer County authorities searching for 'armed and dangerous' man

Authorities in Mercer County are searching for a suspect, and they say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Christopher Lee Harlan, suspected armed and dangerous, is wanted by police in Mercer County.

Several law enforcement bodies are on the lookout for 28-year-old Christopher Lee Harlan who escaped from law enforcement in Burgin when they attempted to apprehend him. Harlan has a long criminal history in both Danville and Harrodsburg, and he is wanted in both Boyle and Mercer counties for contempt of court and evidence tampering. Harlan has also faced charges on drug trafficking.

In 2010 Harlan pleaded guilty to attempting to flee and evade in Mercer County, and he pleaded guilty again in 2016 to similar charges in Boyle County. He also pleaded guilty for drug charges, assault and promotion of contraband in 2016. Police say Harlan is also known to have trafficked in heroin and Fentanyl.

This most recent incident occurred near the railroad tracks in the Burgin area. Mercer County Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the apprehension of Harlan.