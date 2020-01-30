Barn a total loss in Mercer County fire

Firefighters have cleared the scene after a barn at a property on Johnson Road was destroyed in a fire Thursday.

According to fire crews, the property owner had recently checked on some animals in the barn, and then returned to his home

When he came back out to check on the animals again, he reportedly saw flames coming out of the top of the barn and called fire officials.

Crews placed an ‘all call’ out around Mercer County around noon. An ‘all call’ is used to bring as many firefighters from multiple departments as possible. Unfortunately, the additional hands weren't able to prevent the barn being destroyed in the flames.

The property owner said there were some chickens in the barn, along with a goat who was about to give birth. The condition of those animals is unknown at this time.

