Mercer County couple pleads guilty to making child porn

A Mercer County couple is facing a minimum 15-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to producing child pornography.

The U.S. Attorney's office for the Eastern District of Kentucky announced Tuesday that Anastasia Vandergriff and co-defendant Rafel Poynter pleaded guilty to a single count.

The couple was arrested in Jan. 2017 at a home on Shakertown Road.

At the time of their arrests, both were charged with rape, sodomy and using a minor in a sexual performance. Poynter was also charged with promoting a sexual performance by a minor.

In their plea agreements, Vandergriff and Poynter admitted to sexually abusing a minor and producing videos of the abuse using a cell phone.

Investigators said they found several videos on Poynter's phone showing sexual abuse which they say was "perpetrated by Vandergriff and directed and filmed by Poynter."

Vandergriff is scheduled to be sentenced on June 3, 2019. Poynter is scheduled to be sentenced on May 28, 2019.

